Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.500-$11.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50-11.75 EPS.

CRL traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.61. 654,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,065. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $343.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

