Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-11.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00-4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.500-$11.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.61. 654,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.22. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $259.02 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $407.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after buying an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,441,000 after buying an additional 36,769 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,217,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.