Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $181,703,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,286,000 after acquiring an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $105,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR opened at $596.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $613.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $690.18. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $549.59 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

