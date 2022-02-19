Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.87, but opened at $42.24. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cheesecake Factory shares last traded at $42.79, with a volume of 7,034 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

