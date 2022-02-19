China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Down 16.1% in January

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZNH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. 6,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.46. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

