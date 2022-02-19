Chris Holzshu Sells 2,802 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total value of $871,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chris Holzshu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 10th, Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80.

NYSE:LAD opened at $322.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.71.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.