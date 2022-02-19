Chris Holzshu Sells 2,802 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total value of $871,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chris Holzshu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80.

NYSE:LAD opened at $322.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.71.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

