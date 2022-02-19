Christopher B. Paisley Sells 50 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $692.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $756.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $793.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 207.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $852.24.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

