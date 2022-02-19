CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Shares Down 0.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.73. 18,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 18,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.
About CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP)
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCP)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.