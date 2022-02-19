CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Shares Down 0.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.73. 18,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 18,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

