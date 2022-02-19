Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chubb were worth $90,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

Chubb stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.58. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.