Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
CHUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.44.
CHUY opened at $31.34 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $620.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.