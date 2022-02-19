Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.44.

CHUY opened at $31.34 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $620.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 100,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

