Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
CHUY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.
Shares of CHUY stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $620.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
