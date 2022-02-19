Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CHUY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $31.34 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $620.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.