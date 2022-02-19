Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. 330,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,165. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHUY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chuy’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 193.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

