Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.
Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. 330,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,165. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.04.
A number of research firms recently commented on CHUY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.
About Chuy’s
Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.