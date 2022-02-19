Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Trading Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. The stock traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.62. Approximately 4,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 234,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHUY. Benchmark upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 32.5% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chuy’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $620.59 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

