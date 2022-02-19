CIBC Increases Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$115.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.61.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TSE:TD opened at C$106.23 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$75.35 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300005 EPS for the current year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.