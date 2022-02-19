CIBC Lowers Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$45.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.17.

TSE:CWB opened at C$38.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$29.20 and a 1-year high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.1899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

