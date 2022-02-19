Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $225,470.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $225,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $68.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

