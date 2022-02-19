Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,086. Cigna has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.56. The company has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

