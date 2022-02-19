CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $569.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

