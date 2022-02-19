CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $569.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
