Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.56 billion-$53.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.71 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.41-3.46 EPS.

CSCO traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. 35,619,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,022,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

