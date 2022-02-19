Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.19 billion-$13.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.25 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.410-$3.460 EPS.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 35,619,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,022,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.