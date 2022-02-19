Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 42,837 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,873,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,837 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $46,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $22.92.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.