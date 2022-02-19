Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.25.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.87.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

