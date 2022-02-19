Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,170 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 99.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 65.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 381,087 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 228,501 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $6.01 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $402.24 million, a P/E ratio of 100.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 155,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

