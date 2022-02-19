Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MRC Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in MRC Global by 48.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in MRC Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,552,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

MRC stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.33. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

