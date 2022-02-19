Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ION Crossover Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth $113,712,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth $20,720,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth $13,794,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth $13,789,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth $8,230,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

