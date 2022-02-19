Citigroup Inc. Has $182,000 Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in RPC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RPC by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RPC by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RPC by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPC alerts:

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $404,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,000 in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 266.09 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RES shares. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.