Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

UVE stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $393.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UVE. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.