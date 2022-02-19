Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,727 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 190,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 87.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 505,668 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of FFWM opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.