City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) will announce $54.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.38 million. City posted sales of $54.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full-year sales of $223.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $224.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $236.79 million, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $238.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

CHCO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.66. 73,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55. City has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. City’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of City by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of City in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

