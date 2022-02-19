City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,225,000 after buying an additional 1,875,559 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,864,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

CIO stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $775.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $21.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

