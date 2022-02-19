Clariant (AEX:CLN) PT Set at CHF 18 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18 price objective on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a CHF 19 price objective on Clariant in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 18.80 price objective on Clariant in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 20 target price on Clariant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 24 target price on Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 20 target price on Clariant in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Clariant has a 52 week low of CHF 18.27 and a 52 week high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

