Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Receives GBX 4,157.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,157.43 ($56.26).

A number of analysts have issued reports on CKN shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.51) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.51) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,132 ($55.91) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,470 ($60.49) target price on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Shares of CKN stock traded down GBX 110 ($1.49) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,295 ($44.59). 26,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,564. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,598.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,688.84. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,420 ($32.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,225 ($57.17).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.