Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.71

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 43917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.45.
Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.