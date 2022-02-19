Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.71

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 43917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after buying an additional 627,927 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,070 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

