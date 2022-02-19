Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clene.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 101,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 121,352 shares of company stock worth $397,702. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clene during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clene during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $17.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

