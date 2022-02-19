Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Argus

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective decreased by Argus from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.89.

Shares of NET stock opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.73. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $7,632,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total value of $3,673,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 611,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,729,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after buying an additional 81,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

