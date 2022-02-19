CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.70

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 185636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The stock has a market cap of C$204.25 million and a P/E ratio of -6.51.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.16 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CloudMD Software & Services news, Director Essam Hamza acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,819,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,214,230.

About CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.