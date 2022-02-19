CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,300 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CLPS Incorporation by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in CLPS Incorporation by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Shares of CLPS stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.