Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Cut to €60.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.35.

CCEP opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

