Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.35.
Shares of CCEP opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
