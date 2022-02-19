Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Cognex has raised its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

