Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $68.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.22.

CGNX stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.23. Cognex has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

