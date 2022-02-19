Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $685.02 million and a P/E ratio of 346.00. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $33.37.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 10.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Grace Capital raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

