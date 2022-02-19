Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.90.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 193,468 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after buying an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 74.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

