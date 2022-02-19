Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Raised to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

COLL stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

