CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading 3.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CommScope traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.16. 45,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,233,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 323,496 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

