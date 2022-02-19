Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the lowest is $3.07 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $10.76 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.