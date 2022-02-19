Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO James J. Whalen Sells 269 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO James J. Whalen sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $17,791.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CVLT opened at $62.88 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVLT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 192,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

