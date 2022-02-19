comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Shares of comScore stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. comScore has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of comScore by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

