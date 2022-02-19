Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Neha Narkhede Sells 27,400 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $1,591,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neha Narkhede also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Neha Narkhede sold 125,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $6,777,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $10,370,020.74.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $47.01 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.03.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.