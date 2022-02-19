Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.03.

Shares of CFLT opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.70. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $3,243,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,591,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 733,493 shares of company stock valued at $48,253,941.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

